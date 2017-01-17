President Obama made one of history's greatest stock market calls in March 2009
And a few months into his presidency, he ended up making one of the most perfectly timed market calls ever. On March 3, 2009, just three days before stocks touched an intra-day low of 666, and six days before the closing low of 676.53, the president said: " What you're now seeing is profit and earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you've got a long-term perspective on it."
