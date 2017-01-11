Pharma weighs on European shares but FTSE sets record-breaking streak

MILAN/LONDON, Jan 11 European shares ended off highs on Wednesday as pharma stocks turned lower on worries over pricing pressure in the U.S. following remarks by Donald Trump in his first news conference. Europe's index of healthcare stocks fell 0.7 percent, weighing on the region's benchmark STOXX Europe 600 index which inched up 0.2 percent at the close.

