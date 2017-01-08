NewsWatch: 3 ways to profit with stoc...

NewsWatch: 3 ways to profit with stocks and ETFs in the 'year of the dollar'

14 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Regardless of your allocation to stocks or your investment horizon, this kind of big-picture trend in the dollar means now is the time to position your investment portfolio to profit - and to avoid some of the pitfalls that can come from a strong domestic currency, writes Jeff Reeves. See full story.

