Nation-Now 44 mins ago 2:56 p.m.Will the 'Trump rally' continue through 2017?

After his election as the 45th president of the United States, the U.S. Dollar Index rallied around 4 percent through the end of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average approached 20,000 for the first time in its history and the Standard & Poor's 500 was up just under 5 percent. So now that investors have finished their usual year-end review of where to put their money, one question is on everyone's mind: Will the so-called Trump rally continue in 2017? In early November, I wrote an article based on my study showing that how stocks reacted in the first few days after a president's victory would likely determine their performance for the rest of 2016 which turned out to be true in Trump's case.

Chicago, IL

