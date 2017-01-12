Millennials aren't saving enough for retirement

A roundup of the figures shows that strategists project the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index will gain 4 percent on average in 2017 - the lowest expected annual gain for the stock market since 2005, according to an analysis by Bespoke Investment Group. While it's impossible to predict exactly what the stock market will do, investing pros over the past several months have been reducing their expectations for what they think the stock market will return, not only in the next year, but potentially over the next couple of decades.

