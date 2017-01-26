Mideast Stocks-Most of Gulf moves little, Kuwait rises
Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade. The Kuwaiti index added 1.1 percent to a fresh 26-month high with eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks rising and none falling.
