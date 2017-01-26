Mideast Stocks - Factors to watch - Jan 29
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board announced at a public meeting on Saturday that it has selected Citigroup Global Markets as its financial adviser, and Ramon Ruiz-Comas as interim executive director. WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Fri
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC