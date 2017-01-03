Mideast Stocks-Egypt rises but foreign funds sell; oil pulls down Saudi

DUBAI, Jan 10 Egypt's stock market rose strongly on Tuesday but foreign funds were net sellers for a second time since the Egyptian pound was floated on Nov. 3. Gulf markets diverged with Saudi petrochemical shares hit by weak oil prices. The Egyptian blue chip index added 1.8 percent to 13,015 points, a fresh all-time closing high, but trading volume fell slightly below its seven-day average.

