Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street after several retailers reported weak holiday sales and cut their profit forecasts. Kohl's plunged 18 per cent in early trading Thursday, and Macy's dropped 14 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec 7
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|sixty six 6 man
|5
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec '16
|zionist swamp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC