Loonie surges against U.S. dollar for second day; TSX index up, U.S. peers fall
Canada's dollar has surged again this morning, putting the loonie up more than a full cent since the end of 2016. The loonie was at 75.71 cents US this morning, up 0.57 of a U.S. cent from the previous close.
