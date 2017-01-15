Kuwait Stocks Extend Advance as Banks Weigh on U.A.E. Markets 18 minutes ago
Kuwait's main stock gauge, the Middle East's best performer this year, rose for an eighth day, while shares in the United Arab Emirates fell as investors brace for bank earnings. Kuwait's SE Price Index added 1.7 percent to the highest level since August 2015 as 98 of the measure's 182 members gained, the most in almost a year.
