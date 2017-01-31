India IT stocks slip amid worries about stricter H-1B visas
The shares of top Indian IT companies sank Tuesday in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that would require salaries for H-1B visa holders to be doubled. The aim: to make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India.
