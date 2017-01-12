HSBC: Wall Street is all wrong about the death of the bull market in bonds

The election of Donald Trump as president sparked an exodus from the Treasury market in the final months of 2016 as investors began to price in the possibility that Trump's plans for a protectionist trade policy, tax cuts, and massive infrastructure spending would bring back inflation to the US. Selling of longer-dated maturities ran yields up by as much as 90 basis points, with the 10-year briefly crossing 2.60%, causing some Wall Street houses to declare the beginning of the long-awaited "great rotation."

