HSBC: Wall Street is all wrong about the death of the bull market in bonds
The election of Donald Trump as president sparked an exodus from the Treasury market in the final months of 2016 as investors began to price in the possibility that Trump's plans for a protectionist trade policy, tax cuts, and massive infrastructure spending would bring back inflation to the US. Selling of longer-dated maturities ran yields up by as much as 90 basis points, with the 10-year briefly crossing 2.60%, causing some Wall Street houses to declare the beginning of the long-awaited "great rotation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|5 hr
|Sparkz1421
|24
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC