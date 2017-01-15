Hong Kong Stocks May Get Boost From China's Clampdown on Outflows
Mainland investors will turn to buying Hong Kong stocks through cross-border exchange links as other ways of purchasing overseas assets become more difficult, said Kenny Tang, vice chairman at Jun Yang Financial Holdings Ltd. An increase in flows would provide a boost to a stock market that has trailed global peers over the last four years, he said. Policy makers stepped up measures to stem outflows as the yuan suffered its worst annual loss against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades, including requiring extra documentation from individuals converting yuan and blocking the use of Chinese bankcards to buy insurance products in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Sat
|Retribution
|23
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC