Goldman Sachs results beat estimates, helped by trading
Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts Wednesday as the bank recovered from a difficult quarter a year earlier. Results were particularly strong at Goldman's trading desks in the last three months of the year.
