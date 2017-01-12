Gold Surges Above $1,200 as Details-S...

Gold Surges Above $1,200 as Details-Shy Trump Weighing on Dollar

Read more: Bloomberg

Spot gold rallied as investors flooded back into funds backed by the metal and the dollar fell in the aftermath of Donald Trump's heated press conference that provided little detail of his economic stimulus plans. The metal is up more than 2 percent since the press conference started in New York on Wednesday, rising above $1,200 an ounce for the first time since late November and exchange-traded holdings jumped by the most since the election.

Chicago, IL

