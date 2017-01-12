Global stocks, pound drop amid worrie...

Global stocks, pound drop amid worries over Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Asian shares were mostly lower Monday morning amid worries about Britain's exit from the European Union, and Takata stock dropped ... . A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 14 Retribution 23
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec '16 GLORIA11 4
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC