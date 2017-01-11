Global stocks edge up as investors look to Trump remarks
Global stocks rose modestly on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a press conference by President-elect Donald Trump for details on trade and clarifications about Russia's role in the election. KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX was up 0.3 percent at 11,618 while France's CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 4,894.
