Global Markets-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps

14 hrs ago

NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks and the dollar fell while gold rose on Tuesday as investors looked for safety after President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too strong, while sterling jumped as Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would quit the European Union single market when the country leaves the EU. Wall Street was weighed down by the financial sector, and U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns about Trump's planned protectionist trade policies.

