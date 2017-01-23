Global Markets-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric and focused on encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports. The U.S. dollar firmed against the yen and euro after losses in the wake of Trump's inaugural speech promising more trade protectionism, while U.S. Treasury yields recovered from Monday's slide.
