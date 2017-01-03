FTSE 100 Index posts longest ever record closing streak
London's premier index delivered its longest ever record closing streak thanks to more lacklustre trading from the Brexit-hit pound. The FTSE 100 Index closed at an all-time high for the ninth consecutive session, jumping 37.7 points to 7,275.47 as "hard Brexit" fears continued to loom over sterling.
