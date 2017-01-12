Fiat Chrysler leads European shares lower on emissions accusations
MILAN, Jan 12 European shares fell on Thursday weighed down by Fiat Chrysler, which wiped out one sixth of its value in a late session slide after the U.S. accused the car maker of excess diesel emissions, raising worries of heavy fines. The STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent with the auto sector index leading sectoral fallers, dragged down by 16.1 percent slump in Fiat Chrysler shares, the biggest faller on the pan-European benchmark index.
