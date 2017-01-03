European stocks dip after Japan start...

European stocks dip after Japan starts 2017 with a bang

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Kimono-clad employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and models wave from the stage after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Japanese languages at top read: "Happy New Year!" less Kimono-clad employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and models wave from the stage after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec 7 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec 7 GLORIA11 4
News Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12) Dec 6 sixty six 6 man 5
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec '16 zionist swamp 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC