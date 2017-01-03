European shares slip, Britain's FTSE 100 at record high
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares edged lower on Monday, while a rise among basic resources stocks helped Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a record high. The FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 7,239.26 points, putting it on track for its tenth straight session of gains.
