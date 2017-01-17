European shares lower ahead of May speech, weighed by miners and carmakers
Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May. The pan-European STOXX index was down 0.4 percent, and Britain's blue-chip FTSE extended its losses, down 0.3 percent. Uncertainty about Britain heading for a "hard" Brexit was reinforced over the past week, pushing the pound to some of the lowest levels against the U.S. dollar seen in more than three decades.
