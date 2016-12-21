European shares hit highs as PMI data comes as New Year's gift
LONDON, Jan 2 Major European equity indexes climbed to new highs in thin trading on Monday, with strong manufacturing reports from the region boosting sentiment on the first trading day of 2017. Italy's FTSE MIB index was up 1.3 percent by 1037 GMT after rising to its highest since January 2016.
