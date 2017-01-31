European shares end January lower as Trump rally fades
MILAN, Jan 31 European shares ended January marginally lower after falling to a one-week low on Tuesday, as investors turned more realistic about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, even though solid economic data bolstered prospects for the region's equities. After rising in December and November in anticipation of a big fiscal stimulus under the new U.S. administration, the pan-European STOXX 600 index ended January down 0.4 percent, as those expectations faded, overshadowed by Trump's controversial and protectionist policies.
