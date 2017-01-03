European shares down as financials we...

European shares down as financials weigh, FTSE hits new record

3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, Jan 10 Britain's FTSE 100 share index climbed to fresh record highs on Tuesday with UK retailers gaining, while European blue chips failed to hold early gains, with financials the biggest drag. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high of 7,261.16 points before paring back slightly to stand 0.2 percent higher.

