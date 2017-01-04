Europe Markets: Drugmakers, retailers yank European stocks from 1-year high
Europe's benchmark stock index failed to push further into bull-market territory on Wednesday, with major retailers sliding after a downbeat forecast from Next PLC and drugmakers falling after a round of broker downgrades. fell 0.1% to end at 365.26 after closing at the highest level since December 2015 on Tuesday .
