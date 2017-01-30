Energy, banks stocks lead US stocks sharply lower
U.S. stocks are falling Monday morning, following global stock indexes lower, as energy companies and banks take sharp losses. Airlines skidded after President Donald Trump ordered impose a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, which lead to protests and disruption at airports.
