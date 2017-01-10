Emerging Markets-Turkey's lira tumbles, Em stocks snap 4-day winning streak
Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high. MSCI's benchmark emerging equities index fell 0.4 percent after hitting a three-month high on Thursday, but was still on course to end the week up over 2 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|20 hr
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC