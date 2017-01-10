Emerging Markets-Turkey's lira tumbles, Em stocks snap 4-day winning streak

Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high. MSCI's benchmark emerging equities index fell 0.4 percent after hitting a three-month high on Thursday, but was still on course to end the week up over 2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.