Emerging Markets-Stocks, currencies feel nerves as Trump inauguration nears

Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. MSCI's emerging stock index fell 0.7 percent with some heavyweight exchanges in Asia such as Hong Kong, Taiwan down around 1 percent while bourses in Russia and Poland slipped 0.5 percent.

