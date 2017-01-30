Emerging Markets-Rand, rouble lead emerging FX falls; lira in surprise 1.2 pct gain
Jan 30 The South African rand and Russian rouble were pummeled by weaker commodity prices on Monday, leading a wider fall in emerging currencies, while the Turkish lira bucked the trend with a 1.2 percent jump versus the dollar. MSCI's emerging equity index eased 0.4 percent in thin trading, with many of the Asian markets that are its biggest components shut for Lunar New Year holidays.
