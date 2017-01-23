Emerging Markets-Mexico stocks in biggest one-day rise since Trump election
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's blue-chip stock index on Tuesday saw its largest one-day rise since the election of President Donald Trump, just one day before key negotiations on trade with the United States begin. The IPC rose 2.19 percent, its third consecutive day of gains, as Mexico prepared to discuss changes in trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.
