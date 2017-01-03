Emerging Markets-Latam currencies see...

Emerging Markets-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. data; Mexico cenbank supports peso

Read more: Reuters

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second day. The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3 percent but then turned lower to weaken 0.6 percent at the session low.

