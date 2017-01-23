Emerging Markets-Fading dollar lifts emerging stocks, currencies
Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting. MSCI's emerging markets index snapped a two-day losing streak to rise 0.6 percent, lifted by bourses in Asia and gains in South Africa.
