Drug stocks sink after Trump says companies are a getting away with murdera
Drug stocks tanked after President-elect Donald Trump, in his first press conference since the election, complained about big price increases and put the industry on notice. Trump said that many companies were "getting away with murder" and that there would be more competitive bidding practices for federal contracts in his administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|18 min
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC