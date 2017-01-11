Drug stocks sink after Trump says com...

Drug stocks sink after Trump says companies are a getting away with murdera

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Drug stocks tanked after President-elect Donald Trump, in his first press conference since the election, complained about big price increases and put the industry on notice. Trump said that many companies were "getting away with murder" and that there would be more competitive bidding practices for federal contracts in his administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... 18 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec '16 GLORIA11 4
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC