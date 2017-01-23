Dow Jones hits 20K for first time
The Dow Jones industrial average surpassed 20,000 for the first time in its history Wednesday, bringing cheers from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The average sat at 20,013.89 just before 10 a.m. ET, up about 100 points or .56 percent.
