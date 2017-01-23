Dow Jones crosses 20,000 mark for fir...

Dow Jones crosses 20,000 mark for first time

After weeks of close calls, the Dow made history on Wednesday by crossing over that key level for the first time ever. The historic milestone leaves the Dow up a stunning 1,667 points since President Donald Trump's victory in November.

