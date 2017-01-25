Dow hits 20,000 following solid open for U.S. stocks
This photo provided by Nasdaq shows Nasdaq Tower in New York's Times Square, as the display shows that the Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
