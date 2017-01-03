Dow hits 19,999.63 and retreats, as 20K milestone nears
A mere 0.37 points. That's how tantalizingly close the Dow got to hitting the 20,000 milestone for the first time ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|17 hr
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec 7
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
|Bank Companies Succeed Despite Global Economy C... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|sixty six 6 man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC