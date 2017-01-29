Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks to Fall: Markets Wrap
The dollar headed lower and Asian stocks signaled a weaker start to the week as traders digested the tensions sparked by Donald's Trump order halting some immigration, a move that's ignited The greenback weakened against all its major peers in early Asian trading. Equity-index futures in Japan and Australia dropped, while markets in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam are among those closed for holidays.
