Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks to Fall: Markets Wrap

The dollar headed lower and Asian stocks signaled a weaker start to the week as traders digested the tensions sparked by Donald's Trump order halting some immigration, a move that's ignited The greenback weakened against all its major peers in early Asian trading. Equity-index futures in Japan and Australia dropped, while markets in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam are among those closed for holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.