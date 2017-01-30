Currencies: Yen rises, dollar weakens as Trump travel ban, unrest rattles investors
The yen advanced against its peers in holiday thinned trade on Monday, strengthening as much as 0.7% against the dollar, with risk sentiment worsening after President Donald Trump's travel ban order and ratcheting up of his protectionist stance. Sentiment has been bruised as thousands gathered in New York and Washington on Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump's executive order temporarily banning some foreign nationals and Syrian refugees from traveling to the U.S. tumbled to A 114.27 during lunch break in Tokyo before slightly recovering to A 114.47.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Fri
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 18
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec '16
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC