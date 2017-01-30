Currencies: Yen rises, dollar weakens...

Currencies: Yen rises, dollar weakens as Trump travel ban, unrest rattles investors

The yen advanced against its peers in holiday thinned trade on Monday, strengthening as much as 0.7% against the dollar, with risk sentiment worsening after President Donald Trump's travel ban order and ratcheting up of his protectionist stance. Sentiment has been bruised as thousands gathered in New York and Washington on Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump's executive order temporarily banning some foreign nationals and Syrian refugees from traveling to the U.S. tumbled to A 114.27 during lunch break in Tokyo before slightly recovering to A 114.47.

