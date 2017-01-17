Citigroup's quarterly profit rises 7 percent
Jan 18 Citigroup Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, wrapping up a strong quarter for big U.S. banks, as trading in bonds and currencies surged following the U.S. presidential election. The No.
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|5 hr
|Cujo
|26
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
