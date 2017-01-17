Cee Markets-Stocks ease ahead of Brit...

Cee Markets-Stocks ease ahead of British PM's Brexit speech

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May is expected to indicate she is prepared for Britain to leave the EU's single market so it can take full control of immigration, seen as a main driver of June's vote to leave. Changes in trade rules can affect Central Europe's export-driven economies, although Britain accounts for only a few percentage points of the region's foreign trade, said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 14 Retribution 23
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec 20 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec '16 GLORIA11 4
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC