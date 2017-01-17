Cee Markets-Stocks ease ahead of British PM's Brexit speech
May is expected to indicate she is prepared for Britain to leave the EU's single market so it can take full control of immigration, seen as a main driver of June's vote to leave. Changes in trade rules can affect Central Europe's export-driven economies, although Britain accounts for only a few percentage points of the region's foreign trade, said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m...
|Jan 14
|Retribution
|23
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead...
|Dec 30
|Patriotic One
|1
|Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|2
|Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi...
|Dec 20
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|California Democrats propose series of infrastr...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio...
|Dec '16
|GLORIA11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC