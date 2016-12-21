Cee Markets-Currencies range-bound, i...

Cee Markets-Currencies range-bound, investors assess strong Polish, Czech Pmi

BUDAPEST, Jan 2 Central European currencies opened the new year a touch weaker in thin trading, unfazed by strong December purchasing manager indices published on Monday. The December manufacturing readings could be a harbinger of a pickup in growth in the European Union's eastern wing in 2017, supported by fiscal loosening and an acceleration of investments in the region.

