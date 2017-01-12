Canada Stocks-TSX rises, led by finan...

Canada Stocks-TSX rises, led by financials ahead of U.S. earnings season

9 hrs ago

TORONTO, Jan 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as heavyweight financial stocks rose ahead of the start of U.S. earnings season and investors weighed comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Some of the most influential movers on the index were the country's major banks.

