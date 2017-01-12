Canada Stocks-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector. The broad gains - resource stocks, consumer names and industrials also broadly moved higher - capped a tumultuous week dominated by uncertainty about the likely policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
