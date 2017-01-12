Canada Stocks-TSX rises, led by banks...

Canada Stocks-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector. The broad gains - resource stocks, consumer names and industrials also broadly moved higher - capped a tumultuous week dominated by uncertainty about the likely policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

