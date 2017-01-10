Canada Stocks-TSX lower as resource s...

Canada Stocks-TSX lower as resource stocks weigh; Celestica shines

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as some heavyweight natural resource stocks weighed, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high. Celestica surged 9.6 percent to C$18.30 after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and it said it would exit the oversupplied solar panel manufacturing market.

