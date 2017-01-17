Canada Stocks-TSX Jumps 1 pct as oil ...

Canada Stocks-TSX Jumps 1 pct as oil rally boosts energy stocks; Trump eyed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Friday in a broad rally led by resources stocks as oil prices pushed higher and other commodity prices also gained and as investors eyed the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president. Oil prices rose 2 percent ahead of a weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers that is expected to demonstrate compliance with a global output cut deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 3-Trump says pharma 'getting away with m... Jan 18 Cujo 26
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
News Globalization took hits in 2016; Will 2017 lead... Dec 30 Patriotic One 1
News Ask Matt: The top shocks to investors this year Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 2
News Michael Sincere's Long-Term Trader: Strange thi... Dec '16 St Rick Saintpornum 1
News California Democrats propose series of infrastr... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 6
News Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening US electio... Dec '16 GLORIA11 4
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC