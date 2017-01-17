Canada Stocks-TSX Jumps 1 pct as oil rally boosts energy stocks; Trump eyed
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Friday in a broad rally led by resources stocks as oil prices pushed higher and other commodity prices also gained and as investors eyed the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president. Oil prices rose 2 percent ahead of a weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers that is expected to demonstrate compliance with a global output cut deal.
